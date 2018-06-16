Man killed after being hit by train in Louisville

The Louisville Police Department said a man is dead after being hit by a train early Saturday morning.

The police department said the incident happened just after 3 a.m. on the railroad tracks near Front Street and Caledonia Street in Louisville. The Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) train was traveling northbound through downtown Louisville, when engineers thought they saw some debris on the tracks.

Police said when the train came closer, it was realized that a person was on the tracks so the emergency brake was applied. The victim, a 35-year-old man, was struck and pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time, as next of kin are being notified.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Louisville Police Department at (303) 441-4444.