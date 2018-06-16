Quantcast

Man killed after being hit by train in Louisville - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Man killed after being hit by train in Louisville

Posted: Updated:
LOUISVILLE -

The Louisville Police Department said a man is dead after being hit by a train early Saturday morning.

The police department said the incident happened just after 3 a.m. on the railroad tracks near Front Street and Caledonia Street in Louisville. The Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) train was traveling northbound through downtown Louisville, when engineers thought they saw some debris on the tracks.

Police said when the train came closer, it was realized that a person was on the tracks so the emergency brake was applied. The victim, a 35-year-old man, was struck and pronounced dead at the scene. 

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time, as next of kin are being notified. 

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Louisville Police Department at (303) 441-4444.

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Saturday Morning Weather: Heavy rain moving into Colorado

    Saturday Morning Weather: Heavy rain moving into Colorado

    Saturday, June 16 2018 8:47 AM EDT2018-06-16 12:47:05 GMT

    Heavy rain is on the way into southern Colorado thanks to the leftovers from Tropical Storm Bud. The afternoon and evening hours will be active and soaking across the I-25 corridor and especially the eastern plains with flash flooding a possibility...

    Heavy rain is on the way into southern Colorado thanks to the leftovers from Tropical Storm Bud. The afternoon and evening hours will be active and soaking across the I-25 corridor and especially the eastern plains with flash flooding a possibility...

  • Fatal accident closes southbound I-25 for hours overnight

    Fatal accident closes southbound I-25 for hours overnight

    Saturday, June 16 2018 10:56 AM EDT2018-06-16 14:56:53 GMT

    A fatal accident early Saturday morning had the southbound lanes of I-25 closed for several hours. 

    A fatal accident early Saturday morning had the southbound lanes of I-25 closed for several hours. 

  • Deadly Westminster shooting believed to stem from road rage

    Deadly Westminster shooting believed to stem from road rage

    Friday, June 15 2018 10:33 PM EDT2018-06-16 02:33:16 GMT

    Court documents show the man who is accused of opening fire on four people in the parking lot of a Westminster dentist office confessed to the shooting. 

    Court documents show the man who is accused of opening fire on four people in the parking lot of a Westminster dentist office confessed to the shooting. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?