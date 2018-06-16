Passenger killed in rollover crash in Pueblo County

The passenger was killed in a rollover crash where a pickup truck lost control on I-25 near milepost 80 in Pueblo County Saturday.
Colorado State Patrol said the crash happened at 11:40 a.m. Saturday. A pickup truck was reportedly traveling northbound when the driver lost control and ran off the left side of the road into a median.
CSP said the truck then crossed into the southbound lanes and rolled over before coming to a stop.
Both the driver and passenger were ejected from the truck, where the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to CSP.
Investigators do not believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash, but the investigation is ongoing.
The names of the passenger and driver are not being released at this time. CSP wants to remind all drivers and passengers of the importance of wearing a seatbelt.
