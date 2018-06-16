Quantcast

23-foot-long python swallows Indonesian woman

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) -

A 7-meter-long (23-foot-long) python has swallowed a woman in central Indonesia.

The victim, 54-year-old Wa Tiba, went missing while checking her vegetable garden near her village on Muna island in Southeast Sulawesi province on Thursday evening, according to the village chief, Faris.

On Friday, her family went to look for her at the garden but found only her belongings, including sandals and a flashlight.

Faris, who uses one name, said Saturday that the family and villagers launched a search for the woman, and found the snake with a bloated belly about 50 meters (yards) from where her belongings were found.

Faris said the villagers killed the snake and when they cut open its belly, they found the woman's body still intact with all her clothes.

  Saturday Morning Weather: Heavy rain moving into Colorado

    Heavy rain is on the way into southern Colorado thanks to the leftovers from Tropical Storm Bud. The afternoon and evening hours will be active and soaking across the I-25 corridor and especially the eastern plains with flash flooding a possibility...

  Fatal accident closes southbound I-25 for hours overnight

    A fatal accident early Saturday morning had the southbound lanes of I-25 closed for several hours. 

  Deadly Westminster shooting believed to stem from road rage

    Court documents show the man who is accused of opening fire on four people in the parking lot of a Westminster dentist office confessed to the shooting. 

