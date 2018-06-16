23-foot-long python swallows Indonesian woman

A 7-meter-long (23-foot-long) python has swallowed a woman in central Indonesia.
The victim, 54-year-old Wa Tiba, went missing while checking her vegetable garden near her village on Muna island in Southeast Sulawesi province on Thursday evening, according to the village chief, Faris.
On Friday, her family went to look for her at the garden but found only her belongings, including sandals and a flashlight.
Faris, who uses one name, said Saturday that the family and villagers launched a search for the woman, and found the snake with a bloated belly about 50 meters (yards) from where her belongings were found.
Faris said the villagers killed the snake and when they cut open its belly, they found the woman's body still intact with all her clothes.
