Law enforcement holds Torch Run for Special Olympics

COLORADO SPRINGS

Every year local law enforcement works to raise money for some our area's most talented athletes with Special Olympics. 

On Saturday, Colorado Springs police officers and El Paso County Sheriff's deputies ran across Colorado Avenue from Manitou Springs to the sheriff's office. 

It's an annual 'Torch Run' to raise money and raise awareness for Special Olympics athletes in Colorado. 

This summer, regional and state summer game events will take place for Special Olympics athletes.

