Baltimore highways take toll on bears

Four bears have been struck and killed on highways in the Baltimore, Maryland area in the last ten days.



Paul Peditto with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources said it's not uncommon for juvenile bears that weigh 100 to 150 pounds to be on the move.



"The vast majority of our bear population is Frederick-west, right now, but it's not unusual for us to have this summer sort of movement from these juveniles," Peditto said. "They go roaming around to find their own way, and on occasion, establishing their own territories, they end up in these places where they shouldn't be."



Read more: http://bit.ly/2yfkq2v