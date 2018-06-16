Baltimore highways take toll on bears

Four bears have been struck and killed on highways in the Baltimore, Maryland area in the last ten days.
Paul Peditto with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources said it's not uncommon for juvenile bears that weigh 100 to 150 pounds to be on the move.
"The vast majority of our bear population is Frederick-west, right now, but it's not unusual for us to have this summer sort of movement from these juveniles," Peditto said. "They go roaming around to find their own way, and on occasion, establishing their own territories, they end up in these places where they shouldn't be."
Read more: http://bit.ly/2yfkq2v
Heavy rain is on the way into southern Colorado thanks to the leftovers from Tropical Storm Bud. The afternoon and evening hours will be active and soaking across the I-25 corridor and especially the eastern plains with flash flooding a possibility...
Heavy rain is on the way into southern Colorado thanks to the leftovers from Tropical Storm Bud. The afternoon and evening hours will be active and soaking across the I-25 corridor and especially the eastern plains with flash flooding a possibility...
A fatal accident early Saturday morning had the southbound lanes of I-25 closed for several hours.
A fatal accident early Saturday morning had the southbound lanes of I-25 closed for several hours.
Court documents show the man who is accused of opening fire on four people in the parking lot of a Westminster dentist office confessed to the shooting.
Court documents show the man who is accused of opening fire on four people in the parking lot of a Westminster dentist office confessed to the shooting.
A 7-meter-long (23-foot-long) python has swallowed a woman in central Indonesia. The victim, 54-year-old Wa Tiba, went missing while checking her vegetable garden near her village on Muna island in Southeast Sulawesi province on Thursday evening, according to the village chief, Faris.
A 7-meter-long (23-foot-long) python has swallowed a woman in central Indonesia. The victim, 54-year-old Wa Tiba, went missing while checking her vegetable garden near her village on Muna island in Southeast Sulawesi province on Thursday evening, according to the village chief, Faris.