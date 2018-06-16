Quantcast

Baltimore highways take toll on bears - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Baltimore highways take toll on bears

Posted: Updated:
(WBAL) -

Four bears have been struck and killed on highways in the Baltimore, Maryland area in the last ten days.

Paul Peditto with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources said it's not uncommon for juvenile bears that weigh 100 to 150 pounds to be on the move.

"The vast majority of our bear population is Frederick-west, right now, but it's not unusual for us to have this summer sort of movement from these juveniles," Peditto said. "They go roaming around to find their own way, and on occasion, establishing their own territories, they end up in these places where they shouldn't be."

Read more: http://bit.ly/2yfkq2v

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Saturday Morning Weather: Heavy rain moving into Colorado

    Saturday Morning Weather: Heavy rain moving into Colorado

    Saturday, June 16 2018 8:47 AM EDT2018-06-16 12:47:05 GMT

    Heavy rain is on the way into southern Colorado thanks to the leftovers from Tropical Storm Bud. The afternoon and evening hours will be active and soaking across the I-25 corridor and especially the eastern plains with flash flooding a possibility...

    Heavy rain is on the way into southern Colorado thanks to the leftovers from Tropical Storm Bud. The afternoon and evening hours will be active and soaking across the I-25 corridor and especially the eastern plains with flash flooding a possibility...

  • Fatal accident closes southbound I-25 for hours overnight

    Fatal accident closes southbound I-25 for hours overnight

    Saturday, June 16 2018 10:56 AM EDT2018-06-16 14:56:53 GMT

    A fatal accident early Saturday morning had the southbound lanes of I-25 closed for several hours. 

    A fatal accident early Saturday morning had the southbound lanes of I-25 closed for several hours. 

  • Deadly Westminster shooting believed to stem from road rage

    Deadly Westminster shooting believed to stem from road rage

    Friday, June 15 2018 10:33 PM EDT2018-06-16 02:33:16 GMT

    Court documents show the man who is accused of opening fire on four people in the parking lot of a Westminster dentist office confessed to the shooting. 

    Court documents show the man who is accused of opening fire on four people in the parking lot of a Westminster dentist office confessed to the shooting. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?