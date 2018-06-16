Rain could douse 416 Fire but also cause flash flooding

Rain is in the forecast for an area of Colorado hit hard by a wildfire but officials warn that could also mean flash flooding.



Over 51 square miles (133 square kilometers) have burned near Durango and the fire is just 20 percent contained.



The Durango Herald reports authorities have lifted evacuation orders for more than 800 homes and businesses in southwestern Colorado. Hundreds of homes remain evacuated.



Heavy rain could now create new problems in the burned area, which has much less vegetation to hold back runoff.



The National Weather Service says up to an inch (2 centimeters) of rain could fall Saturday. La Plata County Emergency Management Director Butch Knowlton says a small amount of rain can cause severe flooding.



Knowlton says flooding could prompt new evacuations.

