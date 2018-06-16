Rain could douse 416 Fire but also cause flash flooding

Rain is in the forecast for an area of Colorado hit hard by a wildfire but officials warn that could also mean flash flooding.
Over 51 square miles (133 square kilometers) have burned near Durango and the fire is just 20 percent contained.
The Durango Herald reports authorities have lifted evacuation orders for more than 800 homes and businesses in southwestern Colorado. Hundreds of homes remain evacuated.
Heavy rain could now create new problems in the burned area, which has much less vegetation to hold back runoff.
The National Weather Service says up to an inch (2 centimeters) of rain could fall Saturday. La Plata County Emergency Management Director Butch Knowlton says a small amount of rain can cause severe flooding.
Knowlton says flooding could prompt new evacuations.
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Heavy rain is on the way into southern Colorado thanks to the leftovers from Tropical Storm Bud. The afternoon and evening hours will be active and soaking across the I-25 corridor and especially the eastern plains with flash flooding a possibility...
A fatal accident early Saturday morning had the southbound lanes of I-25 closed for several hours.
Court documents show the man who is accused of opening fire on four people in the parking lot of a Westminster dentist office confessed to the shooting.
A 7-meter-long (23-foot-long) python has swallowed a woman in central Indonesia. The victim, 54-year-old Wa Tiba, went missing while checking her vegetable garden near her village on Muna island in Southeast Sulawesi province on Thursday evening, according to the village chief, Faris.
