Man convicted of beating, stabbing homeless Boulder man

Man convicted of beating, stabbing homeless Boulder man

BOULDER (AP) -

A jury has convicted a man of beating and stabbing a homeless man to death in Colorado.
  
Jurors in Boulder found 57-year-old James Craig Dobson guilty Friday of criminally negligent homicide.
  
Dobson was spared a second-degree murder conviction in the death of Roland "Donnie" Dequina, who died less than a week after the attack in July 2017.
  
The Boulder Daily Camera reports Dobson still faces second- and third-degree assault charges in an alleged attack the same day on another man, Jeffery Cross.
  
Prosecutors allege Dobson assaulted the other two while the three were drinking. Dobson's attorneys say he was defending himself after Dequina threatened him with a stick.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

