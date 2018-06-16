Man convicted of beating, stabbing homeless Boulder man

A jury has convicted a man of beating and stabbing a homeless man to death in Colorado.
Jurors in Boulder found 57-year-old James Craig Dobson guilty Friday of criminally negligent homicide.
Dobson was spared a second-degree murder conviction in the death of Roland "Donnie" Dequina, who died less than a week after the attack in July 2017.
The Boulder Daily Camera reports Dobson still faces second- and third-degree assault charges in an alleged attack the same day on another man, Jeffery Cross.
Prosecutors allege Dobson assaulted the other two while the three were drinking. Dobson's attorneys say he was defending himself after Dequina threatened him with a stick.
Heavy rain is on the way into southern Colorado thanks to the leftovers from Tropical Storm Bud. The afternoon and evening hours will be active and soaking across the I-25 corridor and especially the eastern plains with flash flooding a possibility...
A fatal accident early Saturday morning had the southbound lanes of I-25 closed for several hours.
Court documents show the man who is accused of opening fire on four people in the parking lot of a Westminster dentist office confessed to the shooting.
A 7-meter-long (23-foot-long) python has swallowed a woman in central Indonesia. The victim, 54-year-old Wa Tiba, went missing while checking her vegetable garden near her village on Muna island in Southeast Sulawesi province on Thursday evening, according to the village chief, Faris.
