REMINDER: Unaffiliated voters can only turn in 1 ballot

For the first time ever, unaffiliated voters can participate in a primary election in Colorado.

While unaffiliated voters receive both ballots in the mail, they can only fill out one ballot for their vote to actually count.

With 10 days left to vote, already there are unaffiliated voters who's votes won't be counted in this primary election.

Colorado's Secretary of State spokesperson Lynn Bartels said in a tweet, 7% of returned ballots by unaffiliated voters in El Paso County had votes on both ballots.

Which means their votes are canceled out.

In total 7,746 unaffiliated voters have participated so far in this primary election in El Paso County.

News 5 reached out to the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's office, a spokesperson tells News5 they focused heavily on education before the election in hopes of preventing this from happening.

Unaffiliated voters who requested a Democrat or Republican ballot ahead of this election, received only one ballot in the mail.