Saturday Morning Weather: Heavy rain moving into Colorado

Today's Forecast:

The leftovers from tropical storm then tropical depression Bud are moving into Colorado and the means... RAIN! Heavy rain will push through the state this morning starting in southwest Colorado and the Continental Divide and eventually over into the Front Range and eastern plains this afternoon. This will bring critical moisture to most of the state but especially areas like Durango where the 416 fire has been raging for days. We are likely to start seeing rain and some thunderstorms push into the Sangre De Cristo mountain range early this afternoon and then spread north along the Front Range and east into the plains. As of now the plains are probably the best target for consistent, heavy rain but several strong and heavy rains are possible along the I-25 corridor.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 85; Low - 56. Dry and warm through the morning but moderate to heavy rains are likely through the afternoon and then again this evening. Flash flooding potential is there especially in lower lying areas and spillways.

PUEBLO: High - 90; Low - 60. Dry and hot through the morning with moderate to possibly heavy rain into the afternoon. A few more showers and storms are possible this evening but most of the nighttime activity looks to be up closer to El Paso county.

CANON CITY: High - 84; Low - 60. Dry and warm through the morning with moderate to possibly some heavy rains into the afternoon. Scattered showers or a thunderstorm are possible this evening but most of that activity would be up near northern Fremont county.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 72; Low - 48. A rogue shower is possible in the late morning but the better timing for showers and a few thunderstorms is later this afternoon and then once again overnight. A few heavy rains are possible and thunderstorm potential is fairly low.

TRI-LAKES: High - 70s; Low - 50s. Warm and dry through the morning but late today and overnight rains are likely. Thunderstorms with lightning are possible and a few heavy rains are likely through the evening.

PLAINS: High - 90s; Low - 60s. Very heavy rains are likely across the plains with thunderstorms and plenty of lightning. Flash flooding is a concern for low lying areas but the lack of heavy slopes should help flooding concerns. Overnight storms are possible especially closer to the New Mexico & Kansas border.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 80s; Low - 50s. Late morning and more likely early afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible with heavy rains and lightning very likely. Flash flooding potential is higher along the sloped mountain terrain areas.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER:

Moisture from Bud hangs around Sunday and gives most of the area a very strong potential for heavy, soaking rains Sunday afternoon through the early evening. Flooding will be a bigger hazard for Sunday especially in the usual areas like our burn scars. Monday looks much drier through the region with only a small afternoon chance of rain in the Pikes Peak region. Heavier and more consistent rain chances return through the week and well through the weekend.