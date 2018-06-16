Sky Sox give back with batting practice with local heroes

The Sky Sox normal batting practice Friday afternoon was anything but for the team thanks to some special visitors at Security Service Field.

Member of the Wounded Warriors and Colorado Springs Police and Fire Departments took in some BP and shagged balls along side the players before their game with the Las Vegas 51s.

"As small as taking BP with these guys - it means a lot to them," said Brett Phillips. "And it means a lot to us, so I enjoy coming out here and doing it."

Manager Rick Sweet said this is one of his favorite days of the entire season because being around the men and women who serve their community, helps put things in perspective for his players.

"I see a lot of them - they kind of open up and talk to the guys," Sweet said. "It just gives them a better sense of what the real world is like."

"You get to come here in AAA stadium and shag/hit balls," said Michael Gucman, Army active duty stationed at Fort Carson.

"Not a lot of people get to do this so it's pretty fun."