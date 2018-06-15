Quantcast

Desmond homers twice as Rockies rally for 9-5 win at Rangers - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Desmond homers twice as Rockies rally for 9-5 win at Rangers

Posted: Updated:
Written By Grant Meech, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - -

Ian Desmond homered twice and Trevor Story had a pair of RBI hits in his first game near home as the Colorado Rockies overcame a quick five-run deficit to beat the Texas Rangers 9-5 in the opener of an interleague series Friday night.
  
It was Desmond's first game in Texas since the converted shortstop was an All-Star center fielder in his only season with the Rangers in 2016.
  
Story grew up about 15 minutes away from the Rangers' ballpark before he was the 45th overall pick in the 2011 draft by the Rockies out of Irving High School. The shortstop, who still lives in the area in the offseason, had an RBI single in a six-run sixth and added a run-scoring double in the seventh to push his NL-best total to 52 RBIs.
  
Texas has a seven-game losing streak, its longest of the season. The Rockies had lost five of their previous six games.
  
Jurickson Profar and Joey Gallo each hit two-run homers in the first when the Rangers jumped out to 5-0 lead against Chad Bettis (5-1), another Texas native.
  
Bettis, who is from Lubbock and played at Texas Tech, pitched into the sixth without giving up another run. The right-hander struck out six and walked three.
  
Desmond homered to lead off a six-run second against Yohander Mendez (0-1), the lefty making his first big league start. D.J. LeMahieu and Charlie Blackmon had consecutive RBI singles before Nolan Arenado snapped a career-worst 0-for-19 slump with a two-run double.
  
Arenado led off the ninth with his 13th homer.
  
Desmond's second homer, in the fifth, was his 14th of the season for Colorado's primary first baseman. It is his fifth career multihomer game, and the first by a Rockies player at an American League park since Blackmon at Yankee Stadium in 2016
  
TRAINER'S ROOM
  
Rockies: RHP Carlos Estevez, who has been out all season with a left oblique and elbow strain, threw a bullpen session. Manager Bud Black said he threw all of his pitched at a high-level intensity and is "really gaining momentum."
  
Rangers: Carlos Perez, starting in place of Chirinos, rolled his right ankle extending to catch a ball in the top of the second inning. Jose Trevino, recalled from Double-A Frisco, made his big league when he batted for Perez in the bottom of the inning and then stayed in the game as the catcher. ... RF Nomar Mazara was a late scratch from the lineup because of left wrist soreness. ... Right-handed relievers Matt Bush (right elbow strain) and Chris Martin (right calf strain) were put on the 10-day DL.
  
UP NEXT
  
Lefty Kyle Feeland (6-6), the Denver native who was 4-0 in interleague starts as a rookie last season, takes the mound for the Rockies in the first of consecutive day games to close out the interleague series. Rangers left-hander Mike Minor (4-4) is working on extended six days of rest after Texas had two off days during the week.
  
 

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Saturday Morning Weather: Heavy rain moving into Colorado

    Saturday Morning Weather: Heavy rain moving into Colorado

    Saturday, June 16 2018 8:47 AM EDT2018-06-16 12:47:05 GMT

    Heavy rain is on the way into southern Colorado thanks to the leftovers from Tropical Storm Bud. The afternoon and evening hours will be active and soaking across the I-25 corridor and especially the eastern plains with flash flooding a possibility...

    Heavy rain is on the way into southern Colorado thanks to the leftovers from Tropical Storm Bud. The afternoon and evening hours will be active and soaking across the I-25 corridor and especially the eastern plains with flash flooding a possibility...

  • Fatal accident closes southbound I-25 for hours overnight

    Fatal accident closes southbound I-25 for hours overnight

    Saturday, June 16 2018 10:56 AM EDT2018-06-16 14:56:53 GMT

    A fatal accident early Saturday morning had the southbound lanes of I-25 closed for several hours. 

    A fatal accident early Saturday morning had the southbound lanes of I-25 closed for several hours. 

  • Deadly Westminster shooting believed to stem from road rage

    Deadly Westminster shooting believed to stem from road rage

    Friday, June 15 2018 10:33 PM EDT2018-06-16 02:33:16 GMT

    Court documents show the man who is accused of opening fire on four people in the parking lot of a Westminster dentist office confessed to the shooting. 

    Court documents show the man who is accused of opening fire on four people in the parking lot of a Westminster dentist office confessed to the shooting. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?