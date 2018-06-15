Pikes Peak United Way offers help for storm damage

Pikes Peak United Way is offering to help neighbors in El Paso County in the aftermath of the destructive hail storm earlier this week.
Those who are facing immediate needs are asked to call 211 for information and connection to groups that can help.
Those include volunteer groups as well as organizations with resources and expertise in the following areas:
those who call will be asked to leave their contact information and a message describing what type of assistance they need. El Paso County leaders want to remind those who are hiring contractors to check with Pikes Peak Regional Building to make sure the contractors are properly licensed and that all permits have been issued.
El Paso County Community Services is also working to get dumpsters into Fountain Creek Regional Park next week to help dispose of storm debris. The schedule and restrictions for that will be released once the details have been finalized.
Heavy rain is on the way into southern Colorado thanks to the leftovers from Tropical Storm Bud. The afternoon and evening hours will be active and soaking across the I-25 corridor and especially the eastern plains with flash flooding a possibility...
Heavy rain is on the way into southern Colorado thanks to the leftovers from Tropical Storm Bud. The afternoon and evening hours will be active and soaking across the I-25 corridor and especially the eastern plains with flash flooding a possibility...
A fatal accident early Saturday morning had the southbound lanes of I-25 closed for several hours.
A fatal accident early Saturday morning had the southbound lanes of I-25 closed for several hours.
Court documents show the man who is accused of opening fire on four people in the parking lot of a Westminster dentist office confessed to the shooting.
Court documents show the man who is accused of opening fire on four people in the parking lot of a Westminster dentist office confessed to the shooting.
A 7-meter-long (23-foot-long) python has swallowed a woman in central Indonesia. The victim, 54-year-old Wa Tiba, went missing while checking her vegetable garden near her village on Muna island in Southeast Sulawesi province on Thursday evening, according to the village chief, Faris.
A 7-meter-long (23-foot-long) python has swallowed a woman in central Indonesia. The victim, 54-year-old Wa Tiba, went missing while checking her vegetable garden near her village on Muna island in Southeast Sulawesi province on Thursday evening, according to the village chief, Faris.