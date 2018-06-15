Pikes Peak United Way offers help for storm damage

Pikes Peak United Way is offering to help neighbors in El Paso County in the aftermath of the destructive hail storm earlier this week.

Those who are facing immediate needs are asked to call 211 for information and connection to groups that can help.

Those include volunteer groups as well as organizations with resources and expertise in the following areas:

temporary covering for badly damaged rooftops and broken glass

roof tarping emergency debris removal and tree cutting

immediate needs

home repair

initial damage assessment

those who call will be asked to leave their contact information and a message describing what type of assistance they need. El Paso County leaders want to remind those who are hiring contractors to check with Pikes Peak Regional Building to make sure the contractors are properly licensed and that all permits have been issued.

El Paso County Community Services is also working to get dumpsters into Fountain Creek Regional Park next week to help dispose of storm debris. The schedule and restrictions for that will be released once the details have been finalized.