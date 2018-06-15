Man accused of sexual assault on a child posed as a therapist in Colorado Springs

A Colorado Springs man facing charges of sexual assault on a child is accused of posing as a therapist to his victims.
Police arrested 31-year-old Nicholas Dion on Wednesday. Officers said he allegedly presented himself as a counselor or therapist to two known teenage victims and their families.
He is facing felony charges of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust.
Detectives are concerned that there may be more victims and they are asking anyone who has come into contact with Dion under similar circumstances to call police at 719-444-7000.
Heavy rain is on the way into southern Colorado thanks to the leftovers from Tropical Storm Bud. The afternoon and evening hours will be active and soaking across the I-25 corridor and especially the eastern plains with flash flooding a possibility...
A fatal accident early Saturday morning had the southbound lanes of I-25 closed for several hours.
Court documents show the man who is accused of opening fire on four people in the parking lot of a Westminster dentist office confessed to the shooting.
A 7-meter-long (23-foot-long) python has swallowed a woman in central Indonesia. The victim, 54-year-old Wa Tiba, went missing while checking her vegetable garden near her village on Muna island in Southeast Sulawesi province on Thursday evening, according to the village chief, Faris.
