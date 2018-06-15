Quantcast

Man accused of sexual assault on a child posed as a therapist in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS -

A Colorado Springs man facing charges of sexual assault on a child is accused of posing as a therapist to his victims.

Police arrested 31-year-old Nicholas Dion on Wednesday. Officers said he allegedly presented himself as a counselor or therapist to two known teenage victims and their families.

He is facing felony charges of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust.

Detectives are concerned that there may be more victims and they are asking anyone who has come into contact with Dion under similar circumstances to call police at 719-444-7000. 

