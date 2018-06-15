Quantcast

City of Pueblo enacts firework ban in response to dry conditions

Dry conditions are changing 4th of July plans for the city of Pueblo.

City Council-members passed a resolution to ban the sale of all fireworks.

"The current fireworks ban and open burning ban has come as a result of just the dry conditions," said Erik Duran with Pueblo Fire Department.

Flame-ignited fireworks are simply not worth adding to the dangerous equation.

"It's unfortunate we can't have fireworks but it's the conditions that we have right now," said Sergeant Frank Ortega with Pueblo Police Department

State law includes a list unlawful fireworks, with things like bottle rockets and firecrackers.

There are also permissible fireworks, including ground spinners and sparklers.

but under the new ban in the city of pueblo all of these are prohibited.

"We want our citizens of Pueblo and Pueblo County to enjoy the 4th of July but in the safest possible way," added Duran.

Anyone found using fireworks in the Pueblo faces fines ranging up to one-thousand dollars and potentially even one year in jail.

Police are asking people to consider the impact of their actions, more than just the legal consequences.

"You can be burning somebody's house, you could be burning somebody's property, you could injure somebody," said Ortega.
"Putting other people's lives at risk when you do that. It's such an extreme danger right now."


Now, the ban doesn't mean you have to miss out on a firework show in Pueblo.
The Riverwalk is hosting a 4th of July celebration with a firework show and the annual show in Pueblo West will also go on.
Both, strictly regulated by licensed professionals.

And if for some reason you can't make it out, just remember what the holidays are really about.

"You have to look at it as a family time," said Ortega.
"And you don't need fireworks to have quality, family time with each other."

Now just because fireworks are banned doesn't mean you have to miss out on all the fun.
"Trick noise makers" are still on sale since they don't require a flame to go off.

