Possible weekend rain: Needed moisture, also flood risk

SOUTHERN COLORADO -

Rain is in the forecast for the weekend in Southern Colorado. It is a storm track coming off the remnants of Tropical Storm Bud of the Pacific coast.

It could bring help to firefighters battling wildfires in the state, and a needed counter to months of dangerous dry conditions in the state. There is also a warning as it approaches. “If it rains really hard, really fast, the ground will not absorb the water quick enough and so it starts running off," said Gordon Brenner with the Colorado Springs Office of Emergency Management. With a lot of rain there is potential flooding danger.

A lot of people are outside over weekends in Colorado. Emergency managers ask that everyone keep an eye on the sky, including dark clouds in the distance. If storms are in the area, have a plan for moving to higher ground.

