Possible weekend rain: Needed moisture, also flood risk

Heavy rain is on the way into southern Colorado thanks to the leftovers from Tropical Storm Bud. The afternoon and evening hours will be active and soaking across the I-25 corridor and especially the eastern plains with flash flooding a possibility...
A fatal accident early Saturday morning had the southbound lanes of I-25 closed for several hours.
Court documents show the man who is accused of opening fire on four people in the parking lot of a Westminster dentist office confessed to the shooting.
A 7-meter-long (23-foot-long) python has swallowed a woman in central Indonesia. The victim, 54-year-old Wa Tiba, went missing while checking her vegetable garden near her village on Muna island in Southeast Sulawesi province on Thursday evening, according to the village chief, Faris.
