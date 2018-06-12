Colorado primary races are two weeks away

On June 26th, Colorado voters will decide which Republican and Democrat candidates they'd like to see move on to the general election in November.
One of the biggest races this primary- 4 Democrats and 4 Republicans are vying to become Colorado's governor.
Democrat candidates include current U.S. congressman Jared Polis, former state treasurer Cary Kennedy, former state Senator Mike Johnston and current Lt. Governor Donna Lynne
Additionally, all 7 U.S. congress seats are up for re-election.
Congressional districts 3,4, and 5 make up Southern Colorado's representation in congress.
In District 5, Incumbent Doug Lamborn will face 4 other opponents: El Paso County Commissioner Darryl Glenn, State Senator Owen Hill, Former Texas Judge Bill Rhea, and Former Green Mountain Falls Mayor Tyler Stevens.
For the first time ever, unaffiliated voters will be able to vote in the primary election, but they will need to choose which party they'd like to vote with.
The face of downtown Pueblo could change as we know it. On Wednesday, the Orem Owlz announced they'd become the Pueblo Owlz come 2020. The new team is bringing a new stadium, three new hotels, and 400 new jobs. For some Puebloans, the announcement is an exciting one with people hoping that the stadium will be great for family outings and the economy. For others though, this new business means they may have to say goodbye to their own. Gene Ragulsky said,...
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office identified the woman who died Thursday morning in a fire at a mobile home in the Cimarron Hills area.
El Paso County Sheriff's deputies are looking for an at-risk woman who's been missing since early May.
Fountain Police Department is collaborating with multiple businesses and churches across the city to collect money for low-income families so they no longer have to drive a car with glass damage just because they can't afford repairs.
