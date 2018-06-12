Quantcast

Colorado primary races are two weeks away

On June 26th, Colorado voters will decide which Republican and Democrat candidates they'd like to see move on to the general election in November. 

One of the biggest races this primary- 4 Democrats and 4 Republicans are vying to become Colorado's governor. 

Democrat candidates include current  U.S. congressman Jared Polis, former state treasurer Cary Kennedy, former state Senator Mike Johnston and current Lt. Governor Donna Lynne

Additionally, all 7 U.S. congress seats are up for re-election. 

Congressional districts 3,4, and 5 make up Southern Colorado's representation in congress. 

In District 5, Incumbent Doug Lamborn will face 4 other opponents: El Paso County Commissioner Darryl Glenn, State Senator Owen Hill, Former Texas Judge Bill Rhea, and Former Green Mountain Falls Mayor Tyler Stevens. 

For the first time ever, unaffiliated voters will be able to vote in the primary election, but they will need to choose which party they'd like to vote with. 

