2018 primary election guide

Here are the contested races in the News 5 viewing area.
BACA COUNTY
BENT COUNTY
No contested county races in June Primary
CUSTER COUNTY
EL PASO COUNTY
State Representative District 14 (Republican)
State Representative District 18 (Democrat)
State Representative District 21 (Republican)
County Commissioner District 1 (Republican)
County Commissioner District 5 (Republican)
County Clerk & Recorder (Democrat)
County Sheriff (Republican)
Bill Elder-Incumbent
FREMONT COUNTY
State Representative District 47 Republican race (includes parts of Fremont, Otero, and Pueblo counties)
County Commissioner District 2 (Republican)
Debbie Bell
County Treasurer (Republican)
Dotty 'Dot Gardunio
Kathy Elliott
County Sheriff (Republican)
HUERFANO COUNTY
KIOWA COUNTY
LAS ANIMAS COUNTY
OTERO COUNTY
PUEBLO COUNTY
PROWERS COUNTY
The face of downtown Pueblo could change as we know it. On Wednesday, the Orem Owlz announced they'd become the Pueblo Owlz come 2020. The new team is bringing a new stadium, three new hotels, and 400 new jobs. For some Puebloans, the announcement is an exciting one with people hoping that the stadium will be great for family outings and the economy. For others though, this new business means they may have to say goodbye to their own. Gene Ragulsky said,...
The face of downtown Pueblo could change as we know it. On Wednesday, the Orem Owlz announced they'd become the Pueblo Owlz come 2020. The new team is bringing a new stadium, three new hotels, and 400 new jobs. For some Puebloans, the announcement is an exciting one with people hoping that the stadium will be great for family outings and the economy. For others though, this new business means they may have to say goodbye to their own. Gene Ragulsky said,...
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office identified the woman who died Thursday morning in a fire at a mobile home in the Cimarron Hills area.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office identified the woman who died Thursday morning in a fire at a mobile home in the Cimarron Hills area.
El Paso County Sheriff's deputies are looking for an at-risk woman who's been missing since early May.
El Paso County Sheriff's deputies are looking for an at-risk woman who's been missing since early May.
Fountain Police Department is collaborating with multiple businesses and churches across the city to collect money for low-income families so they no longer have to drive a car with glass damage just because they can't afford repairs.
Fountain Police Department is collaborating with multiple businesses and churches across the city to collect money for low-income families so they no longer have to drive a car with glass damage just because they can't afford repairs.