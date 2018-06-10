Man left with serious injuries after stabbing

Man is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was stabbed multiple times while trying to help his stepsons early Sunday morning.

According to the Colorado Springs police, the stepsons were driving northbound on Academy Blvd from Hwy 85/87 when the driver of a gray Hyundai hatchback began swerving towards them and driving aggressively.

They called their stepfather for help and attempted to pull into a parking lot in the 300 block of N. Garhart drive. That's when the other driver intentionally hit their car.

When the stepfather arrived and confronted the driver of the Hyundai, the suspect got out of the car and stabbed the other man repeatedly. The suspect also attacked the stepsons and left them with minor injuries.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 5'8 and about 140 lbs. He's driving a gray Hyundai hatchback with a broken out rear window. If you see the suspect or the vehicle, contact the Colorado Springs police at 719-444-7000.