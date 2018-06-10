Quantcast

Air quality health advisory issued for wildfire smoke - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Air quality health advisory issued for wildfire smoke

Posted: Updated:
Written By Nia Bender
Connect
COLORADO -

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued a health advisory through Monday, due to all of the wildfire smoke in the air.

It affects portions of southwestern Colorado, including La Plata, San Juan, Hinsdale, northeastern Montezuma and eastern Dolores Counties.  Locations include, but are not limited to, Durango, Rockwood, Hermosa, Silverton, Lake City and the Southern Ute Reservation.

The CDPHE says unhealthy amounts of smoke are being seen in many of the above areas. If you see smoke and haze, it's suggested that you stay indoors.

Especially, if you have heart disease or respiratory illnesses. The smoke can also cause issues for the very young and the elderly. Others may want to consider limiting how much time they spend doing outdoor activities.

For the latest Smoke Outlook, click here.

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?