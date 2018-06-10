Air quality health advisory issued for wildfire smoke

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued a health advisory through Monday, due to all of the wildfire smoke in the air.

It affects portions of southwestern Colorado, including La Plata, San Juan, Hinsdale, northeastern Montezuma and eastern Dolores Counties. Locations include, but are not limited to, Durango, Rockwood, Hermosa, Silverton, Lake City and the Southern Ute Reservation.

The CDPHE says unhealthy amounts of smoke are being seen in many of the above areas. If you see smoke and haze, it's suggested that you stay indoors.

Especially, if you have heart disease or respiratory illnesses. The smoke can also cause issues for the very young and the elderly. Others may want to consider limiting how much time they spend doing outdoor activities.

For the latest Smoke Outlook, click here.