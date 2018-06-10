Air quality health advisory issued for wildfire smoke

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued a health advisory through Monday, due to all of the wildfire smoke in the air.
It affects portions of southwestern Colorado, including La Plata, San Juan, Hinsdale, northeastern Montezuma and eastern Dolores Counties. Locations include, but are not limited to, Durango, Rockwood, Hermosa, Silverton, Lake City and the Southern Ute Reservation.
The CDPHE says unhealthy amounts of smoke are being seen in many of the above areas. If you see smoke and haze, it's suggested that you stay indoors.
Especially, if you have heart disease or respiratory illnesses. The smoke can also cause issues for the very young and the elderly. Others may want to consider limiting how much time they spend doing outdoor activities.
Firefighters are working to prevent yet another wildfire from growing any further this morning. The Bocco fire, broke out in Eagle County Saturday afternoon.
Colorado Springs Police say a 12-year-old boy has died after a drowning incident at a pool Saturday afternoon.
The same man is suspected of committing two robberies in a relatively short period of time early Sunday morning.
Colorado Springs Fire crews rescued a man who was allegedly cliff jumping at Red Rocks Open Space Saturday afternoon.
