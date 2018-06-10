Quantcast

President Trump arrives in Singapore

Written By Nia Bender
President Donald Trump is in Singapore, ahead of the planned historic summit meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

He will meet with Un and the North Korean delegation beginning on Tuesday. The meeting is one of the most highly anticipated international summits in recent memory.

The discussions with the North Korean leader will include the country's nuclear program and working towards denuclearization. The summit also marks the first time a sitting U.S. president meets with a North Korean leader. 

