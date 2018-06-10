President Trump arrives in Singapore

President Donald Trump is in Singapore, ahead of the planned historic summit meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
He will meet with Un and the North Korean delegation beginning on Tuesday. The meeting is one of the most highly anticipated international summits in recent memory.
The discussions with the North Korean leader will include the country's nuclear program and working towards denuclearization. The summit also marks the first time a sitting U.S. president meets with a North Korean leader.
Firefighters are working to prevent yet another wildfire from growing any further this morning. The Bocco fire, broke out in Eagle County Saturday afternoon.
Firefighters are working to prevent yet another wildfire from growing any further this morning. The Bocco fire, broke out in Eagle County Saturday afternoon.
Colorado Springs Police say a 12-year-old boy has died after a drowning incident at a pool Saturday afternoon.
Colorado Springs Police say a 12-year-old boy has died after a drowning incident at a pool Saturday afternoon.
The same man is suspected of committing two robberies in a relatively short period of time early Sunday morning.
The same man is suspected of committing two robberies in a relatively short period of time early Sunday morning.
Colorado Springs Fire crews rescued a man who was allegedly cliff jumping at Red Rocks Open Space Saturday afternoon.
Colorado Springs Fire crews rescued a man who was allegedly cliff jumping at Red Rocks Open Space Saturday afternoon.