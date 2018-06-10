New wildfire flares up north of Wolcott in Eagle County

Firefighters are working to prevent yet another wildfire from growing any further this morning. The Bocco fire, broke out in Eagle County Saturday afternoon.
Reportedly, the fire may have started near an unofficial shooting range at about 4:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The hot, dry conditions and the wind caused the fire to grow to at 415 acres by 8:00 p.m.
The blaze is burning just northwest of Wolcott. Evacuations have been ordered for people living in the Alkaline subdivision. The fire forced the closure of Highway 131 between US 6 and Trough Rd.
Multiple agencies and aircrews worked to knock down the flames, which are burning on both Bureau of Land Management and private land.
The Edwards Interfaith Chapel is open for evacuees, and the Eagle County Fair Grounds is available for large animals that need to be evacuated.
Several crews are currently on scene at the Bocco Fire located North West of Wolcott, CO. Currently this wildland fire is several acres in size. #BoccoFire Follow for updates and please stay clear of HWY 131 - CLOSED at this time from Trough Rd to Hwy 6 in Wolcott. pic.twitter.com/KK16nGQFQz— Eagle County Sheriff (@EagleCountySO) June 10, 2018
