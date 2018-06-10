Same suspect robs two businesses at gunpoint

The same man is suspected of committing two robberies in a relatively short period of time early Sunday morning.
The first robbery, happened at a 7-Eleven on the 400 block of North Murray at about 1:00 a.m. The man walked into the store with a red shirt tied around his face, pointed a weapon at the clerk and demanded money.
The second robbery happened a short time later in the 300 block of South Academy Blvd. Once again, the suspect had a shirt covering his face and he pointed a gun at clerk and demanded cash.
He took off prior to police showing up. Police tried using one of their K9's to track the man, but that wasn't successful.
The suspect is described as an 18-20 year old black man.
Firefighters are working to prevent yet another wildfire from growing any further this morning. The Bocco fire, broke out in Eagle County Saturday afternoon.
Colorado Springs Police say a 12-year-old boy has died after a drowning incident at a pool Saturday afternoon.
Colorado Springs Fire crews rescued a man who was allegedly cliff jumping at Red Rocks Open Space Saturday afternoon.
