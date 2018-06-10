Weather Alert Day: High fire danger and last day of intense heat

Today's Forecast:

Today will be the last day of intense heat. Highs will again soar into the 90's and 100's for the hottest areas. Winds will be a little stronger today ahead of a much-needed cold front. Stronger winds with occasional gusts towards 30 mph will prompt Red Flag Warnings nearly everywhere from 10 am to 10 pm. More cloud cover in the mix today, but we still stay dry. Lows tonight will be in the 50's for most areas.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 95; Low - 57. A hot day with very high fire danger.

PUEBLO: High - 101; Low - 58. More cloud cover today, but temperatures stay near 100°.

CANON CITY: High - 96; Low - 59. Hot today with red flag warnings.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 83; Low - 47. A little extra cloud cover and temperatures similar to yesterday.

TRI-LAKES: High - 80's; Low - Near 50°. Well above average with high fire danger.

PLAINS: High - Near 100°; Low - 60's. More cloud cover than yesterday with similar high temperatures and red flags.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 90's; Low - 50's. Hot today with very high fire danger.

REST OF THE WEEK:

A cold front moves through tonight/early Monday to bring some relief from the heat. We'll be about 10° cooler heading into the work week. Highs will be mainly in the 80's and 90's for the work week ahead. Moisture chances will be limited for the first part of the week. The plains will have the best chance to see showers/storms (some of those could be severe) on Tuesday. Models are putting additional moisture into the mix starting on Thursday so we could see the chance for a few areas of showers/storm late in the week if that pans out.