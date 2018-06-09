Writer of viral Olive Garden review grateful for Bourdain

A North Dakota newspaper columnist says she's grateful Anthony Bourdain stood up for her when she was being criticized online for her glowing review of the Grand Forks Olive Garden.
Marilyn Hagerty's 2012 review of the town's hottest new Italian restaurant marveled at the chicken Alfredo and the warm breadsticks and went viral. Bourdain defended her on Twitter and ended up publishing a book of her work.
The celebrity chef and TV host wrote in the foreword anyone who wasn't charmed by Hagerty had a "heart of stone."
Hagerty says she's sad Bourdain died. She says she enjoyed meeting with him and he was very personable. She said Saturday he was a warm person and talking with him was like talking to a friend.
Bourdain died Friday in France in an apparent suicide.
Firefighters are working to prevent yet another wildfire from growing any further this morning. The Bocco fire, broke out in Eagle County Saturday afternoon.
Colorado Springs Police say a 12-year-old boy has died after a drowning incident at a pool Saturday afternoon.
The same man is suspected of committing two robberies in a relatively short period of time early Sunday morning.
Colorado Springs Fire crews rescued a man who was allegedly cliff jumping at Red Rocks Open Space Saturday afternoon.
