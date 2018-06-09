Quantcast

Fire crews rescue man after cliff jumping at Red Rocks Open Spac - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Fire crews rescue man after cliff jumping at Red Rocks Open Space

Posted: Updated:
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Colorado Springs Fire crews rescued a man who was allegedly cliff jumping at Red Rocks Open Space Saturday afternoon.

The man was said to have been jumping from cliffs to land in the water below. 

A witness told police the man appeared to have a leg injury upon hitting the rocks and water below, as he was unable to walk.

The man was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?