12-year-old boy dies in drowning incident in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS -

Colorado Springs Police say a 12-year-old boy has died after a drowning incident at a pool Saturday afternoon. 

This was in the 3400 block of Parkmoor Village Drive. Police said they don't expect any foul play. 

Police are not releasing any additional details at this time, as this is an active investigation. 

We will update the story when more information is available. 

