Warrior Games: Saturday Schedule of Events

Saturday is the final day of the 2018 Warrior Games at the Air Force Academy. Here are the final day events for June 9.

Indoor Rowing 8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Clune Arena

Wheelchair Basketball Finals 2:00 - 6:00 p.m. Clune Arena

Closing Ceremony - Invitation Only

All events are free and open to the public. Those attending must enter at the Academy's North Gate and show a valid govt. I.D.

