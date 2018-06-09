Warrior Games: Saturday Schedule of Events

Saturday is the final day of the 2018 Warrior Games at the Air Force Academy. Here are the final day events for June 9.
Indoor Rowing 8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Clune Arena
Wheelchair Basketball Finals 2:00 - 6:00 p.m. Clune Arena
Closing Ceremony - Invitation Only
All events are free and open to the public. Those attending must enter at the Academy's North Gate and show a valid govt. I.D.
Fore more information, click here.
Firefighters are working to prevent yet another wildfire from growing any further this morning. The Bocco fire, broke out in Eagle County Saturday afternoon.
Colorado Springs Police say a 12-year-old boy has died after a drowning incident at a pool Saturday afternoon.
The same man is suspected of committing two robberies in a relatively short period of time early Sunday morning.
Colorado Springs Fire crews rescued a man who was allegedly cliff jumping at Red Rocks Open Space Saturday afternoon.
