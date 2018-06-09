Officers respond to robbery at Ace Hardware Store in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Police officers with the Gold Hill Division responded to a reported burglary at an Ace Hardware Store Saturday morning.
Police said an officer responded to the store at 4200 Centennial Boulevard regarding the incident. It was discovered that the suspect forced entry in the back of the building and stole multiple items in the store, according to CSPD.
Police said multiple items were missing from the business. A suspect description has not been released.
Firefighters are working to prevent yet another wildfire from growing any further this morning. The Bocco fire, broke out in Eagle County Saturday afternoon.
Firefighters are working to prevent yet another wildfire from growing any further this morning. The Bocco fire, broke out in Eagle County Saturday afternoon.
Colorado Springs Police say a 12-year-old boy has died after a drowning incident at a pool Saturday afternoon.
Colorado Springs Police say a 12-year-old boy has died after a drowning incident at a pool Saturday afternoon.
The same man is suspected of committing two robberies in a relatively short period of time early Sunday morning.
The same man is suspected of committing two robberies in a relatively short period of time early Sunday morning.
Colorado Springs Fire crews rescued a man who was allegedly cliff jumping at Red Rocks Open Space Saturday afternoon.
Colorado Springs Fire crews rescued a man who was allegedly cliff jumping at Red Rocks Open Space Saturday afternoon.