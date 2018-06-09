Quantcast

Officers respond to robbery at Ace Hardware Store in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Police officers with the Gold Hill Division responded to a reported burglary at an Ace Hardware Store Saturday morning.

Police said an officer responded to the store at 4200 Centennial Boulevard regarding the incident. It was discovered that the suspect forced entry in the back of the building and stole multiple items in the store, according to CSPD. 

Police said multiple items were missing from the business. A suspect description has not been released.

