Saturday Evening Weather...Red Hot Sunday (Red Flag Warning)

Tonight's Forecast:

Pretty simply...wash, rinse, repeat...for tonight and Sunday. Becoming clear this evening, light south wind overnight, and warm temps. Sunday, sunny side up almost all day, and blazing hot, well into the 90s for many...and over 100 for the Arkansas River Valley.

A slight cool-down comes Monday & Tuesday...before heating back up the rest of the week. Little/no rain chance until, Friday.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 60, High - 95. Becoming clear tonight with a light south wind. Sunny and red-hot Sunday.

PUEBLO: Low - 60, High - 102. Clear tonight with a light south wind. Sunny and scalding, Sunday.

CANON CITY: Low - 61, High - 97. Clear tonight with a light south wind. Sunny and red-hot Sunday.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 52, High - 85. Becoming clear tonight with a light south wind. Sunny and red-hot Sunday.

TRI-LAKES: Low - 58, High - 92. Becoming clear tonight with a light south wind. Sunny and red-hot Sunday.

PLAINS: Low - 65, High - 102. Becoming clear tonight with a light south wind. Sunny and scalding, Sunday.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 62, High - 97. Becoming clear tonight with a light south wind. Sunny and red-hot Sunday.

NEXT WEATHER MAKER: None, until late next week. Until then, it's red-hot Sunday, 10 degrees cooler Monday & Tuesday, and then warmer again the rest of the week.