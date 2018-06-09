Mobile clinic gives out $50,000 in free dental care

Some local dentists spent their Saturday caring for patients who couldn't afford dental care on their own. The doctors from Cheyenne Mountain Modern Dentistry joined up with volunteers from Smile Generation and the Pacific Dental Services Foundation who brought their mobile clinic to town.

The docs estimated they gave out about $50,000 worth of free dental work which included everything from simple exams and cleanings up to fillings and crown placement.

"Sometimes people just get down on their luck and things just aren't going right but that doesn't mean they don't need a good group like smile generation or the dentists serving here today to help," said Dr. Ryan Pfeifer.

The mobile dental clinic will make four stops in Colorado this summer. They're headed next to Fort Collins and Brighton before returning to El Paso County for a clinic in Fountain in August.