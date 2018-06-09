Coroner's office determines driver killed in crash died of medical causes

The El Paso County Coroner's Office determined a driver killed in a crash Friday afternoon died from medical causes unrelated to the crash.

The coroner's office updated Saturday morning, that the driver, identified as 57-year-old Dallas Huscher, suffered a medical event and died of medical causes unrelated to the crash.

Colorado Springs Police officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Silent Rain Drive Friday afternoon on the traffic crash.

Police said it was determined that a green Ford pickup truck was traveling westbound when it went over a curb and struck two homes on the north side of the road. Huscher was pronounced dead on scene.

There were no other occupants in the car at the time of the crash. There were no reported injuries in either home from the crash, according to police.

Investigators said drugs, alcohol, and speed are not considered factors in the crash.