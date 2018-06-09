Quantcast

Woodmen Road to reopen in time for Monday morning commute

Written By Nia Bender
COLORADO SPRINGS -

There's a little bit of good news for commuters on Monday. All westbound lanes of Woodmen Rd. under I-25 should be open by 5:00 a.m. in time for morning rush hour.

As of Sunday, the two turn lanes from westbound Woodmen to southbound I-25 are open, but the through lanes are not. 

CSU said the pipes have been repaired, so that isn't the issue. The lanes had to be dug up and new concrete had to be poured over the damaged area. It takes a while for the concrete to cure. 

The road has been closed since 3 a.m. last Sunday morning. If drivers need to access areas west of I-25 they can continue north to the Academy exit where they can then take the on-ramp back onto SB I-25 and exit onto Woodmen, west of the construction area.

