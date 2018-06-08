416 Fire forces more evacuations Sunday morning

More evacuations were ordered Sunday morning for people near the 416 fire.



The mandatory order was issued Sunday morning for 675 residences in Purgatory/Durango Mountain Resort, Lake Purgatory, Silver Pick Lodge, Cascade Village, Mill Creek and all residences on both sides of U.S. Highway between mile markers 46.5 to 53.1. Law enforcement officials began notifying residents door to door at 9:30 a.m. A CodeRED notification has been sent to residents. Residents must evacuate the area as soon as possible.

The 416 Fire, burning 13 miles north of Durango, forced more evacuations on Saturday afternoon as well.

According to La Plata County, 220 homes in the Falls Creek/West CR 203 area are being evacuated. The fire has burned more than 16,766 Acres with 10% containment as of Sunday morning.

Officials also said U.S. Highway 550 will be closed indefinitely due to evacuations.

An evacuation center and shelter is open at Escalante Middle School at 141 Baker Lane in Durango. A second evacuation check-in site is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily at the Silverton Town Hall, 1360 Greene Street in Silverton.

Evacuees must check in at those locations to receive resident credentials, which is important for residents to have when they return to their homes once conditions are safe.

Those who have credentials can receive food and supplies at the Durgano Food Bank at 194 Bodo Dr., Suite C, (970) 375-2672.