Natty Fire grows to 79 acres, now 70 percent contained

Significant growth for the Natty Fire slowed Friday night in Fremont County, but firefighters aren't letting their guards down on the fire, burning on Bureau of Land Management land in Fremont County.

As of Saturday evening, the fire has burned 79 acres - up from 40 acres late Friday - but is now 70 percent contained.

The cause of the fire was determined to be lightning.

No evacuations have been ordered, but campers along Phantom Canyon Road have been told to be ready to leave if conditions change.

No homes or structures are threatened. There are no areas under evacuation and no current road closures.

Gregg Goodland, who is serving as the public information officer for this fire, said air support from tankers and helicopters helped keep the fire from growing more Friday afternoon.

"The fire retardant has probably helped immensely in slowing this fire's advance down," Goodland said.

There is currently a line of retardant around the fire area, crews are working to build containment lines around the fire area.

The fire is burning at the top of Cooper Mountain, between Phantom Canyon and Red Canyon, which is about 9 miles north of Cañon City. The fire has not spread into either canyon yet.

Officials said weather will be the significant factor in the BLM's strategy Sunday.

Goodland said ground crews will monitor the fire overnight, and there are about 80 firefighters assigned to the fire. Fire crews will continue working to build containment lines and air drops will continue Saturday.

Goodland said their number one priority is keeping the fire out of the canyons.

"We're going to be on this fire until it is done. We're not going anywhere," Goodland said.

Goodland said additional firefighters and firefighting equipment were pre-positioned in southern Colorado, which allowed for quick response to keep the fire from growing.

The following air resources are assigned to the fire:

1 large air tanker

2 single engine aircraft tankers

3 helicopters

Authorities said they don't yet know what caused it yet.

Fremont County and all federal lands in the surrounding areas are currently under stage 1 burn restrictions, so be sure to follow rules in those areas this weekend.