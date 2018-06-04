Ballots mailed Monday for June 26 primary election

Primary ballots are now in the mail for the June 26 primary election, which will decide candidates for Democrats and Republicans for congressional, statewide, county and other local races.

As News 5 has reported, this is the first primary where unaffiliated voters will be able to participate in the primary, after voters approved Proposition 108, which opened primary voting to all Colorado voters.

If you did not register with a party or did not pre-select which ballot you wanted to receive, be sure to fill only ONE ballot out. If you fill out more than one ballot, your vote will not count.

Ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. on June 26. If you choose to mail your ballot back, it's recommended to be in the mail no later than June 20.

As of Monday, 56.3 percent of unaffiliated voters requested a Democratic ballot, with 37.7 percent of unaffiliated voters requesting a Republican ballot.

Those who identify with a third party will receive both Democratic ballot and Republican ballots since third parties are not taking part in the open primary system.

43,282 unaffiliated voters have selected a preference in the June 26 primary: of that, Dems 24,362 or 56.3% and Rep 16,293 or 37.7%. #copolitics #UChooseCO pic.twitter.com/Va4GJR1Tiz — Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams (@COSecofState) June 4, 2018

According to the latest data from the Colorado Secretary of State's office, more than 1.47 million of the 3.84 million voters in the state are unaffiliated.