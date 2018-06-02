Mayor Suthers kicks off 'Bike Month' with Community Bike Ride

Fire fighters are working to knock down the last of the flames after a home caught fire a little before 5:00 a.m. Saturday morning.
Police say an Uber driver who fatally shot a passenger in Denver told a witness that he opened fire after his customer tried to attack him.
At this point, Donthe Lucas will be tried for 1st degree murder--without a body, murder weapon, or confession.
A fast-moving wildfire burning in the Sangre de Cristo mountains of New Mexico continues to grow Saturday morning.
