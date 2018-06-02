Mayor Suthers kicks off 'Bike Month' with Community Bike Ride

Mayor John Suhters grins as he gets ready for the community bike ride Saturday

June is 'Bike Month' and to celebrate, Mayor John Suthers led a community bike ride Saturday morning through Colorado Springs.

Later this month, News 5 will join the celebration on 'Bike to Work Day,' on June 27th.

Mayor Suthers enjoyed the beautiful weather along with dozens of police officers and community members.

With an increase in Millennials in Colorado Springs, Suthers believes it's creating a growing interest in the parks and trails in the area.

'A lot of those young people are very interested in getting out on our trails, you know bicycling is a big part of why they came to Colorado Spring,' said Mayor Suthers.

The mayor added that Colorado Springs is very attractive for Millenials because of the number of jobs available in the area right now.

'Young people are here for those jobs but they're also very much attracted by the getting out in nature, taking advantage of our parks and trails and bicycling is a big part of that,' said Suthers.

For some cyclists, they believe Colorado Springs offers lots of opportunity for bicycling- and the accessibility is improving.

I think it's getting there, it's getting there,' said Michelle Asher, a cyclist who came out for the ride on Saturday, 'it's really exciting to see all the work that's being done like on Shooks Run and Legacy Loop.'