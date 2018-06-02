Crews battling fire in Custer County

Several agencies are working to get control of a wildfire in Custer County near Highway 96 and Custer County Rd. 387.
As of 12:50 p.m. 10 homes on CR 387 have been evacuated and that road is closed for the firefight.
The Hardscrabble Fire is burning about 1/2 mile south of Highway 96 in the Greenwood Smith Creek area, according to the Custer County Sheriff's Office. The fire is burning on National Forest land, and they are the lead agency. The fire is currently estimated at three acres.
Highway 96 is open. Air support has been called in to help fight the fire that is burning in steep, rocky terrain.
The smoke is visible from both Fremont and Pueblo counties. This is a developing situation.
Fire fighters are working to knock down the last of the flames after a home caught fire a little before 5:00 a.m. Saturday morning.
Police say an Uber driver who fatally shot a passenger in Denver told a witness that he opened fire after his customer tried to attack him.
At this point, Donthe Lucas will be tried for 1st degree murder--without a body, murder weapon, or confession.
A fast-moving wildfire burning in the Sangre de Cristo mountains of New Mexico continues to grow Saturday morning.
