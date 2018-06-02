Crews battling fire in Custer County

Several agencies are working to get control of a wildfire in Custer County near Highway 96 and Custer County Rd. 387.

As of 12:50 p.m. 10 homes on CR 387 have been evacuated and that road is closed for the firefight.

The Hardscrabble Fire is burning about 1/2 mile south of Highway 96 in the Greenwood Smith Creek area, according to the Custer County Sheriff's Office. The fire is burning on National Forest land, and they are the lead agency. The fire is currently estimated at three acres.

Highway 96 is open. Air support has been called in to help fight the fire that is burning in steep, rocky terrain.

The smoke is visible from both Fremont and Pueblo counties. This is a developing situation.