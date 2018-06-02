Quantcast

Fire crews battle house fire in the Briargate area

Fire crews battle house fire in the Briargate area

Posted: Updated:
Written By Nia Bender
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Fire fighters are working to knock down the last of the flames after a home caught fire a little before 5:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

At one point the home in the 7600 block of Independence Court was fully engulfed in flames and one wall of the structure collapsed. Fire officials say that everyone who was in the home was able to escape, but one person was taken to Memorial Hospital with an ankle injury and smoke inhalation.

The cause of the blaze is unknown at this time. Streets are blocked and you should avoid the area.

Can't find something?