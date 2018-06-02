Saturday Morning Weather: Cooler Weekend

Today's Forecast:

We'll feel the benefits of a cold front today. Temperatures will be about 15° cooler than yesterday with more comfortable conditions. Highs will be in the 70's and 80's. Winds will be breezy at times, but we should avoid any red flag warnings. Skies will be sunny and dry today. Mainly clear tonight with lows in the 40's and 50's.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 76; Low - 49. Sunny and cooler to start the weekend. Breezy at times.

PUEBLO: High - 84; Low - 52. Not as hot with sunshine. Dry and breezy at times.

CANON CITY: High - 81; Low - 52. A bit cooler with a lot of sunshine.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 67; Low - 43. Mainly sunny and not as hot.

TRI-LAKES: High - Near 70; Low - 40's. Not as hot today with sunny skies.

PLAINS: High - 80's; Low - 50's. Sunshine and cooler for Saturday.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 80's; Low - 50's. Sunny skies and more comfortable temperatures.

NEXT WEEK:

Slightly cooler temperatures linger for Sunday with highs mainly in the 70's, just a couple of degrees below average. We'll have the chance for showers and storms during the second half of the day. The best chance for stronger storms will be around the south central part of the state. That will actually be our best chance for needed moisture during the week ahead. After Sunday an upper level ridge of warmth builds across the area to keep us hot and mainly dry for the rest of the week. Highs will be back in the 80's and 90's throughout the week. Fire danger will be high as temperatures rise and moisture remains limited.