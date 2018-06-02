Chances of rain ahead for the weekend

Relief from hot temperatures and high fire danger could be on the way this weekend across southern Colorado.

Tonight temperatures will cool off from highs in the 90s across the viewing area, dipping into the 40s and 50s.

Saturday will be cooler with sunny skies and highs in the 60s in the higher elevations, 70s around Colorado Springs and in the 80s on the eastern plains. Expect winds out of the east from 10 to 20 mph.

Sunday looks to be active, with rain and even some snow possible in the Collegiate Peaks area and the highest points of the Sangres. For areas along the southern Front Range, expect temperatures to be a little cooler than Saturday with rain and storms in the afternoon.

On Monday, the heat comes back with highs in the 80s and 90s along the Front Range. Tuesday will be even warmer with highs in the 80s and 90s with dry skies expected for most of the workweek.

There's a slight chance of a pm storm Thursday, but it looks dry for most areas right now.