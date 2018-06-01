Comedian Jon Stewart talks Warrior Games with News 5

Comedian and former Daily Show Host Jon Stewart will be the master of ceremonies for the opening ceremony of the Warrior Games happening Saturday night at Falcon Stadium.

Prior to the ceremony, Stewart talked with News 5 about the games and why he loves the creation of the competition. He said it's the athletes that keep him coming to the Warrior Games.

"It's such an impressive event for so many different reasons. All the stories and the connections you make with people," Stewart said.

Stewart has been involved with the games for years, and he's been amazed at how the games have grown over the years.

"For the public to come to the various events to see the wheelchair basketball, to watch the shooting competition, to have them there brings an energy to the athletes that i don't think they can get anywhere else."

Stewart will host the opening ceremony, which begins at 7 p.m. Kelly Clarkson will perform a free concert, but those who want to go will need a ticket. The event sold out in minutes, and reselling tickets is not allowed.

Gates to the Air Force Academy will open at 3 p.m. and stadium doors open at 5 p.m.

All events are free and open to the public. The games officially started Friday, and will continue through June 9. KOAA 5 is a proud sponsor of the 2018 Warrior Games.