Athletes competing in Warrior Games keep training despite event cancellations

Even though the 2018 Warrior Games faced cancellations due to high winds, athletes at the Air Force Academy took it as an opportunity to get some more practice in.



A range of different practices, including archery, shooting and wheelchair basketball took place throughout the course of the day.



Some U.S. Army teammates spoke to News 5 after wrapping up sitting volleyball practice.



"I'm a little sore but, you know, the first thing that comes to mind is ready to compete," said retired Army Capt. Tim Bomke, who was injured back in 2005 while on deployment in Iraq.

Army Staff Sgt. Shawn Runnells, who's served in the Army for more than nine years, believes the extra conditioning has helped prepare him for the competitions.



"I found a lot different muscles that I never worked out, playing these different sports," said Runnells.

When asked what he's looking forward to, Runnells smiled as he admitted he couldn't narrow down the list.



"Not just one thing, everything," he said.

"I was sad that today got cancelled because of the wind, I'm ready to compete against all these guys."

The 2018 Warrior Games are giving these servicemen and servicewomen a chance to look past their conditions and at the same time setting the stage for some friendly competition.



"The exciting thing about the warrior games is it brings out the spirit of camaraderie and competition between the services," said Col. Cary Hepp.

News 5 will bring you live coverage on Saturday as the 2018 Warrior Games kicks off its first day of competition.