New shuttles at Garden of the Gods off to good start

The new shuttles at Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs seem to have been figured out quickly by visitors. The trial program launched the long Memorial Day Weekend and shortly after starting the 15 person shuttles were typically full. “That’s 400 guests that rode it each day,” said Adventures Out West, Shuttle Contractor, Greg Wellens. Three shuttles were making a loop from parking lots to a drop off point in the park every 15 minutes.

The goal of the program is alleviating traffic and parking issues to improve the visitor experience. “ We did have some volunteers that were just kind of out in the lots, just answering questions for folks,” said Kim King with Colorado Springs Parks and Cultural Services, “They were asking ‘did you experience it, what did you think’? And all of the comments coming back were positive.” The start was not perfect. Things like better signage will be added.

The trial runs through the summer. There are surveys and analysis happening for decisions at the end of the summer on whether the cost is worth the benefits.