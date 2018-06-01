Baseball hall of famer John Smoltz qualifies for U.S. Senior Open

Former Atlanta Braves pitcher John Smoltz will be in the field of golfers aiming to win the U.S. Senior Open at the Broadmoor next month.

Smoltz qualified from the tournament Friday at the Planterra Ridge Golf Club, south of Atlanta.

The 51-year-old earned his spot in the tournament by winning in a three-man playoff.

Smoltz won more than 200 games in the majors and also recorded more than 150 saves and was part of Atlanta's dominant reign over the National League in the 1990s.

Unfortunately, he will not be joining another Hall of Famer in a sport that isn't golf, after NFL Hall of Famer and Broncos legend John Elway failed to qualify last week.

News 5 Sports will be closely following the U.S. Senior Open, which tees off at the Broadmoor June 27.