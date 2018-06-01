Warrior Games events canceled Friday due to high winds

UPDATE: All track and field events scheduled for Friday have been cancelled due to high winds. Friday's events have been rescheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

Due to high winds & utmost concern for athlete & spectator safety, #WarriorGames Track & Field has been cancelled for today, Fri., June 1. Competition will resume Sat., June 2 at 8 a.m. We look forward to seeing you then. For updates, stay tuned or click to visit our website. — Warrior Games (@warriorgames) June 1, 2018

The 2018 Warrior Games begin Friday morning at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

Athletes from all branches of the military will be participating in the games. They will be pushing past some big barriers in their quests to bring home the gold.

It's going to be an eventful week at the Academy, as 250 athletes will compete in 11 different sports.

Athletes from all eight teams (Air Force, Army, Navy, Marines, SOCOM, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada) have spent months training for the games and many told News 5 that it's all about teamwork and watching out for their comrades.

"Everyone of us looks out for each other," said Marine, Douglas Godfrey Jr. "If we see somebody else that seems to be having an off day, we'll pull them aside and try and help them out anyway we can, whether it's talking or whether it's going out and doing something."

The Warrior Games were established in 2010 for wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans. The games were last held in Colorado Springs in 2014.

Track and Field kicks off the competition at 8 a.m. Friday morning. News 5 is a proud sponsor of the games and will be onsite all week bringing you coverage on-air and on-line.

All events are free and open to the public. Those attending must enter at the Academy's North Gate and show a valid govt. I.D.

Friday schedule of events:

Track 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Air Force Academy Outdoor Track

Field 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Air Force Academy Outdoor Track and Practice Fields



For more information: Warrior Games 2018