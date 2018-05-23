Pueblo firefighters gain control of fire burning near Runyon Lake

Pueblo firefighters said they have control of a fire that burned near Runyon Lake in Pueblo.

Firefighters said the fire has burned 1/2 acre and started just after 6:00 p.m.

Pueblo FD said winds in the area worked in their favor, pushing the fire away from structures and toward the lake.

@PFDPIO says the fire at Runyon Lake burned about 1/2 acre. The fire started about 6:05. Firefighters taking care of hot spots. Call came in from passerby saying they saw smoke. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/hm7WMeDBkR — Carl Winder KOAA (@CWinderKOAA) May 24, 2018

They said no structures were threatened. Firefighters are now mopping up hot spots.

No cause has been determined yet.