Pueblo firefighters gain control of fire burning near Runyon Lake

Pueblo firefighters said they have control of a fire that burned near Runyon Lake in Pueblo.
Firefighters said the fire has burned 1/2 acre and started just after 6:00 p.m.
Pueblo FD said winds in the area worked in their favor, pushing the fire away from structures and toward the lake.
@PFDPIO says the fire at Runyon Lake burned about 1/2 acre. The fire started about 6:05. Firefighters taking care of hot spots. Call came in from passerby saying they saw smoke. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/hm7WMeDBkR— Carl Winder KOAA (@CWinderKOAA) May 24, 2018
They said no structures were threatened. Firefighters are now mopping up hot spots.
No cause has been determined yet.
A 44-year-old Colorado Springs man is dead after crashing a motorcycle he stole just minutes before the crash.
Multiple agencies are conducting a major marijuana bust operation south of Ellicott Tuesday.
Wednesday will be one of the busiest days of the year for the Pikes Peak region as people from across the county flock to Colorado Springs for the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony.
Gov. Hickenlooper signed a handful of bills Monday, one of which is designed to keep more veterans living in Colorado after they serve. The new law now allows retired veterans younger than 55 years old to deduct up to $10,000 from the state's income tax if their military retirement benefits are less than $40,000 a year. Fountain Republican Rep.Lois Landgraf sponsored the bill, News 5 talked to her about it in March. "I'm sure Colorado is losing money...
