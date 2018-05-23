Colorado governor's race campaign spending exceeds 16 million

A 44-year-old Colorado Springs man is dead after crashing a motorcycle he stole just minutes before the crash.
Multiple agencies are conducting a major marijuana bust operation south of Ellicott Tuesday.
Wednesday will be one of the busiest days of the year for the Pikes Peak region as people from across the county flock to Colorado Springs for the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony.
Gov. Hickenlooper signed a handful of bills Monday, one of which is designed to keep more veterans living in Colorado after they serve. The new law now allows retired veterans younger than 55 years old to deduct up to $10,000 from the state's income tax if their military retirement benefits are less than $40,000 a year. Fountain Republican Rep.Lois Landgraf sponsored the bill, News 5 talked to her about it in March. "I'm sure Colorado is losing money...
