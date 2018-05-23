Colorado governor's race campaign spending exceeds 16 million

Quantcast

COLORADO -

With Colorado's primary for the November election on June 26th- the governor's race is already spending millions of dollars in hopes of attracting voters to the 8 candidates vying for the Republican and Democrat spot on the ballot. 

According to campaign finance reports updated this week, the total spending is about $16,099,035.

A large portion of those funds coming from two candidates: Democrat and current U.S. congressman Jared Polis and Republican Castle Rock businessman Victor Mitchell. 

Polis contributing more than $7 million to his campaign, and Mitchell loaning $3 million. 

Already before the primary, this governor's campaign has surpassed the amounts of the last 2 Colorado governor's races. 

In 2010, campaigns spent $7,767,867 in total for the race and in 2014 the total amount of campaign spending hit $10,759,063.

Former State Treasurer Cary Kennedy, running for the democrat spot has seen hundreds of thousands of dollars in contributions. 

In the last couple of weeks, Kennedy received more than $113,000 previously those contributions surpassed $400,000. 

With unaffiliated voters participating in this year's primary for the first time ever, it's an additional voter base candidates are campaigning to ahead of the June election. 

Additionally, with Gov. John Hickenlooper term-limited, there's not an incumbent candidate running for the governor's office. 

