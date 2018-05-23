Nearly 1000 Air Force careers take off

It was an emotional day as nearly 1000 cadets walked across the stage, accepting their diplomas and tossing their hats into the air at the United States Air Force Academy.

After four long years, this is the moment they've been waiting for, greeted by a flyover from the Air Force Thunderbirds.

THIS is the moment we have all been waiting for! Congratulations to the @AF_Academy Class of 2018! Here's my view of the hat toss and @AFThunderbirds flyover. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/wAuJ2e76rg — Lena Howland (@LenaHowland) May 23, 2018

"I didn't think it would ever come!" Erica Drakes, a USAFA graduate said.

984 cadets soaring to new heights.

"It's a dream come true, it's been a long four years but it's worth it," Riley Mix, a USAFA graduate said.

"It's incredible, it's the most incredible experience, the last four years have taught me so much and to see it all kind of come up overhead, it was incredible and to be with all of these incredible people, that's what makes it really special," Carley Hatcliff, a USAFA graduate said.

Let the celebrating begin... Congratulations to these Air Force Academy graduates! @KOAA pic.twitter.com/xKyrBvs1ld — Lena Howland (@LenaHowland) May 23, 2018

Many admit, the steps they took to get here weren't always easy.

"It has been a really difficult time but I think I'm a better person for it," Hayden Ownen, a USAFA graduate said.

It's diploma time at the @AF_Academy Graduation! Secretary Mattis is here to shake hands with each graduate as they accept their diploma. How do you not get emotional in moments like these? @KOAA pic.twitter.com/Yz7GTuAn7g — Lena Howland (@LenaHowland) May 23, 2018

"You learn how to function off a little bit of sleep and you just get a lot tougher and I don't know how I did it! I don't know how any of us did it!" Hatcliff said.

But as Defense Secretary James Mattis said in his commencement speech, they didn't do it alone.

James Mattis, the U.S. Secretary of Defense is speaking to the Class of 2018 at the @AF_Academy Graduation now! He got a standing ovation from the crowd @KOAA pic.twitter.com/qyGZZeKI8G — Lena Howland (@LenaHowland) May 23, 2018

"It's the combination of a lot of blood for him, sweat for him, tears for me and a lot of prayers," Amanda Ownen, a parent said.

As for what's next...

"Hopefully I'll get in one of those," Hatcliff said as the Air Force Thunderbirds flew above her.

Lots and lots of happy cheers coming from the crowd right now for the USAFA Class of 2018 accepting their diplomas right now @KOAA pic.twitter.com/OUhkBRQvn5 — Lena Howland (@LenaHowland) May 23, 2018

Most are headed to flight school.

"There's a lot of good people that graduated from the Air Force Academy today and I'm proud to be standing beside them today," Mix said.

And their message for the younger ones looking up to them...

"Nothing is impossible and through hard work, you can do anything," Owen said.

All of the graduating cadets will become Second Lieutenants in the United States Air Force.