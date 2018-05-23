Quantcast

Fatal house fire in Cañon City under investigation

CANON CITY -

An investigation is now underway after firefighters found a body inside a Cañon City home while responding to a structure fire Tuesday.

It happened in the 1800 block of Pinion Ave. Tuesday a little before 9:30 a.m. Firefighters found the body and put out the fire, which caused moderate damage to the house.

Fremont County deputies and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation are now handling the investigation.

Authorities have not yet positively identified the victim, or released any details about what might have happened leading up to the fire. 

