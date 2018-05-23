Detectives search for truck involved in fatal hit and run crash

Quantcast

COLORADO SPRINGS -

A pedestrian killed in a hit and run crash on East Woodmen Road has been identified. 

Officers responded to an auto vs. pedestrian crash in the 900 block of East Woodmen Road last Saturday. Officers later discovered the car involved fled the scene westbound on Woodmen Road.

Major Accident Unit Detectives determined that 48-year-old Enrique Espinoza of Colorado Springs was attempting to cross Woodmen Road southbound, when he was hit by a car traveling westbound.

Espinoza was transported to a local hospital for serious injuries where he later died. 

The car involved is described as 1998-2000 light colored, Ford Ranger pick-up truck. Detectives say the vehicle will have moderate damage to the front end.

Anyone with information or is a witness to the investigation is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000.

  • Man steals motorcycle, crashes minutes later and dies

    A 44-year-old Colorado Springs man is dead after crashing a motorcycle he stole just minutes before the crash. 

  • Multiple agencies bust illegal grow operation in El Paso County

    Multiple agencies are conducting a major marijuana bust operation south of Ellicott Tuesday.

  • VIDEO: Air Force Academy Graduation 2018

    Wednesday will be one of the busiest days of the year for the Pikes Peak region as people from across the county flock to Colorado Springs for the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony. 

