Detectives search for truck involved in fatal hit and run crash

A pedestrian killed in a hit and run crash on East Woodmen Road has been identified.
Officers responded to an auto vs. pedestrian crash in the 900 block of East Woodmen Road last Saturday. Officers later discovered the car involved fled the scene westbound on Woodmen Road.
Major Accident Unit Detectives determined that 48-year-old Enrique Espinoza of Colorado Springs was attempting to cross Woodmen Road southbound, when he was hit by a car traveling westbound.
Espinoza was transported to a local hospital for serious injuries where he later died.
The car involved is described as 1998-2000 light colored, Ford Ranger pick-up truck. Detectives say the vehicle will have moderate damage to the front end.
Anyone with information or is a witness to the investigation is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000.
A 44-year-old Colorado Springs man is dead after crashing a motorcycle he stole just minutes before the crash.
Multiple agencies are conducting a major marijuana bust operation south of Ellicott Tuesday.
Wednesday will be one of the busiest days of the year for the Pikes Peak region as people from across the county flock to Colorado Springs for the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony.
Gov. Hickenlooper signed a handful of bills Monday, one of which is designed to keep more veterans living in Colorado after they serve. The new law now allows retired veterans younger than 55 years old to deduct up to $10,000 from the state's income tax if their military retirement benefits are less than $40,000 a year. Fountain Republican Rep.Lois Landgraf sponsored the bill, News 5 talked to her about it in March. "I'm sure Colorado is losing money...
